By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Oct 13 Sterling fell against the dollar on Thursday, tracking falls in the euro while worries about the fragility of the UK economy and monetary easing by the Bank of England weighed on the pound.

BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Charles Bean said in a newspaper interview the central bank would expand its quantitative easing programme if necessary, following last week's announcement of another 75 billion pounds in asset purchases.

The central bank has become increasingly concerned about the weakness of the economy, highlighted by Wednesday's data showing the number of unemployed at its highest since 1994.

The pound was also pulled lower along with the euro after the European Central Bank's monthly report said forcing private bondholders to accept losses on euro zone sovereign debt could damage the euro's reputation.

This meant it broadly shrugged off data showing Britain's trade narrowed more than expected in August as export values hit a record high.

It was last down 0.35 percent against the dollar at $1.5688 , though traders said corporate demand to buy the UK currency was helping to temper its falls.

"Sterling is losing its ability to sustain rallies, although the vulnerabilities of the pound are significantly offset by the headwinds facing the euro," said Stephen Gallo, head of market analysis at Schnieder Foreign Exchange.

However, sterling has recovered strongly from a 14-month low of $1.5270 last week after the Bank of England announced it would restart its asset purchase programme, fuelled by a squeeze of hefty short positions in the currency.

It stayed not far from the previous day's four-week high around $1.5797, but traders said it may struggle to make further gains, with resistance seen at the 100-week moving average around $1.5782 and talk of an options barrier at $1.58.

"Generally the pound is trading in line with risk assets, so that when there's an improvement in sentiment it tends to outperform," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.

The pound was steady against the euro, which traded at 87.56 pence , staying below its 100-day moving average around 87.87 pence and the late September high of 87.95 pence.

"Sterling is still not the focal point of the market but may come to the fore as the UK economy and the employment issues come under increasing scrutiny in coming weeks," a London-based trader said. (Editing by Anna Willard)