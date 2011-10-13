* Sterling falls vs dollar, tracking drop in euro
* Resistance seen ahead of $1.58
* Weak economy seen weighing; better trade data shrugged off
* BoE's Bean says more QE possible
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 13 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Thursday, tracking falls in the euro while worries about the
fragility of the UK economy and monetary easing by the Bank of
England weighed on the pound.
BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Charles Bean said in a
newspaper interview the central bank would expand its
quantitative easing programme if necessary, following last
week's announcement of another 75 billion pounds in asset
purchases.
The central bank has become increasingly concerned about the
weakness of the economy, highlighted by Wednesday's data showing
the number of unemployed at its highest since 1994.
The pound was also pulled lower along with the euro after
the European Central Bank's monthly report said forcing private
bondholders to accept losses on euro zone sovereign debt could
damage the euro's reputation.
This meant it broadly shrugged off data showing Britain's
trade narrowed more than expected in August as export values hit
a record high.
It was last down 0.35 percent against the dollar at $1.5688
, though traders said corporate demand to buy the UK
currency was helping to temper its falls.
"Sterling is losing its ability to sustain rallies, although
the vulnerabilities of the pound are significantly offset by the
headwinds facing the euro," said Stephen Gallo, head of market
analysis at Schnieder Foreign Exchange.
However, sterling has recovered strongly from a 14-month low
of $1.5270 last week after the Bank of England announced it
would restart its asset purchase programme, fuelled by a squeeze
of hefty short positions in the currency.
It stayed not far from the previous day's four-week high
around $1.5797, but traders said it may struggle to make further
gains, with resistance seen at the 100-week moving average
around $1.5782 and talk of an options barrier at $1.58.
"Generally the pound is trading in line with risk assets, so
that when there's an improvement in sentiment it tends to
outperform," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
The pound was steady against the euro, which traded at 87.56
pence , staying below its 100-day moving average
around 87.87 pence and the late September high of 87.95 pence.
"Sterling is still not the focal point of the market but may
come to the fore as the UK economy and the employment issues
come under increasing scrutiny in coming weeks," a London-based
trader said.
(Editing by Anna Willard)