* Sterling falls to session low of $1.5695, annual CPI 5.2 percent

* BoE seen unlikely to reconsider loose monetary policy

* Euro struggles on reduced hopes of EU summit solution

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 18 Sterling fell versus the dollar on Tuesday after higher-than-expected UK annual inflation data topped 5 percent, adding to concerns the economy could face a prolonged period of elevated inflation and stagnant growth.

The pound dropped to a session low of $1.5695 from around $1.5763, with traders citing macro sellers, after the Office for National Statistics said consumer prices rose 0.6 percent last month.

That took the annual rate of consumer price inflation to 5.2 percent, the highest since September 2008, while the annual rate of retail price inflation was the highest since June 1991 at 5.6 percent.

Elevated inflation can be seen as currency positive if central banks tighten monetary policy to combat it. But the Bank of England is considered dovish after it moved to bolster the economy with more quantitative easing this month, which will flood the market with pounds and so curb demand for sterling.

"At the moment in the UK given we have just announced QE it's a bit fanciful to think higher inflation will lead to tighter monetary policy," said Paul Robinson, head of European FX research at Barclays Capital.

"We have the currency negative of higher inflation reducing consumer purchasing power without any of the positives. We expect sterling to be $1.51 in three months' time."

The BoE will release the minutes of its October meeting, at which policymakers agreed to add 75 billion pounds to a 200 billion pound asset-buying programme, on Wednesday.

Those minutes are expected to reinforce the impression the BoE is committed to loose monetary policy and believes inflationary pressures will ease, and could add to sterling weakness.

Morgan Stanley strategists said sterling looked vulnerable to the downside given inflationary pressures. They put out a short sterling trade recommendation with a target of $1.5275 and stop loss at $1.5855.

TRACKING EURO/DOLLAR

Sterling was also weighed down by moves in euro/dollar, which players said were likely to remain a strong influence on the pound ahead of a European Union summit on Oct. 23.

Investor hopes that the summit can provide a solution to the euro zone debt crisis have ebbed since last week, weighing on riskier currencies versus the dollar.

Those concerns lifted sterling versus the euro, however, with the single currency last down 0.3 percent at 87.03 and little moved by the UK inflation data.

Traders cited downside stops below 86.90 pence, although there was also talk of good bids from around 86.80. On the topside, offers were reporting building at around 87.15-25 and 87.40-45.

"Euro/sterling looks much like a chart of euro/dollar and is also pretty similar to the stock market charts," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"The main driver is risk appetite, not the fundamentals of the UK and euro zone economies. Euro/sterling didn't really react to UK CPI or the German ZEW data."

A weaker-than-expected reading of the German ZEW survey highlighted sluggishness in the euro zone's strongest economy, adding concerns about the impact of the region's debt crisis. (Editing by Catherine Evans)