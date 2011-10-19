(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)
* Sterling up 0.6 percent on day at around $1.5800
* Supported by risk appetite but economic weakness weighs
* MPC voted unanimously for 75 bln QE, considered more
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Oct 18 Sterling rose against the dollar
on Wednesday, supported by positive risk sentiment and a firm
euro, but was briefly vulnerable after Bank of England policy
minutes hinted more asset purchases may be needed to help
Britain's ailing economy.
Bank of England policymakers voted unanimously to resume
quantitative easing this month, and considered injecting even
more than the 75 billion pounds agreed, minutes to the BoE's
October meeting showed.
Sterling fell slightly after the minutes but held
above the $1.5700 overnight low and soon recovered back to hit a
session high of $1.5802 to trade with gains of around 0.6
percent on the day.
In a speech on Tuesday, Governor Mervyn King defended the
decision to launch another round of quantitative easing (QE),
citing a slowing world economy, especially in the euro zone, as
threatening the Monetary Policy Committee's strategy of
rebalancing the UK economy.
"The minutes reinforce the view that the BoE is really
concerned about the international environment, in particular the
situation in the euro zone, and they stand ready to do more QE
rather than less," said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at
BNP Paribas.
"We therefore remain bearish on sterling but with the
markets trading on headlines ahead of Sunday's EU summit, it's
better to have a neutral view on sterling against the dollar for
now," he added, preferring a short sterling position against the
Canadian dollar .
Most market players had anticipated a unanimous vote for
more asset purchases with a slight risk that the BoE's chief
economist Spencer Dale may have voted for less than the agreed
75 billion pounds or even none at all.
Gains in European stocks and a broad rise in the euro helped
the pound rise but market players said further upside would be
limited.
"It's tough to be anything other than a seller of sterling
unless the risk environment improves dramatically," said Jeremy
Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
"The prevailing wind is blowing strongly in favour of more
monetary stimulus," he said.
Near-term resistance for the pound is a trendline taken from
the August high which comes in around $1.5820, followed by this
month's high of $1.5853.
"The market may try to push higher in cable but I'll be
wanting to fade into any move above 1.5820-40," said a
London-based trader.
The pound was undermined on Tuesday by data showing UK
consumer price inflation rose to 5.2 percent in September, a
three-year high, at a time when unemployment is rising and
consumer sentiment remains fragile.
The euro was up 0.2 percent against sterling at
87.65 pence on Wednesday, with the single currency gaining
support ahead of this weekend's European Union summit on hopes
plans to boost the euro zone's bailout fund will be announced.
However, two senior euro zone officials said no agreement on
boosting the fund was in place yet.
Traders reported offers into the 88.00 area with stop-losses
placed at 88.20. A break above 87.97 would take the single
currency to it highest in six weeks against the pound.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)