LONDON, Oct 20 Sterling rose slightly against the dollar on Thursday, tracking the euro higher after details on how the euro zone's bailout fund could be used to tackle the region's debt crisis emerged and boosted risk appetite.

The pound rose to a session high of $1.5803 , up 0.1 percent on the day, after guidelines on use of the euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), were released.

Earlier, sterling had got a brief boost from better-than-expected UK retail sales data, but quickly gave up those gains to trade around $1.5720 before the EFSF guidelines emerged.

"It is all headline trading in a thin market," said a trader. "A short euro market was punished by the release of those guidelines and that also saw Cable rising."

UK retail sales rose 0.6 percent in September from a month earlier, confounding forecasts they would be flat. However, the Office for National Statistics revised August retail sales data from a 0.2 percent month-on-month contraction to a 0.4 percent contraction.

The revision to the August numbers reinforced pessimism about the UK economic outlook and kept alive the prospects of more monetary easing by the Bank of England.

"I think it's a sell on any rallies but broadly playing a $1.5650-$1.5850 range," the spot trader added.

Sterling had earlier moved away from a near one-month high of $1.5846 struck on Wednesday, as risk sentiment soured on doubts about the euro zone's ability to sort out the debt crisis.

The euro got a lift from steady buying by Middle East investors and the EFSF guidelines. It was trading at 87.55 pence and hovering just above its 200-day moving average which comes in at 87.28 on Thursday. Sizeable offers are said to be placed above 87.65 pence.

Traders, however, are wary of pushing it towards its recent high of 87.97 pence struck on Oct. 17.

The euro had earlier lost ground after EU sources said the IMF was at odds with the European Union and the European Central Bank on Greek debt and wanted more clarity before releasing the next aid tranche.

Analysts said the euro/sterling currency pair would be swayed by developments in the euro zone and a lack of progress by euro zone policymakers at the weekend summit could weigh.

"If the divisions between France and Germany continue, then we could see the euro heading back towards 87 pence," said Michael Derks, currency strategist at FXPro.

Despite the euro zone's own problems, sterling's prospects are increasingly bearish after Bank of England policy minutes on Wednesday hinted that more asset purchases may be needed in coming months to prop up the UK economy.

In a speech on Tuesday, BoE Governor Mervyn King defended the decision to launch another round of quantitative easing, citing a slowing world economy, especially in the euro zone, as threatening the UK's recovery. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Susan Fenton)