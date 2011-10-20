* Sterling tracks euro lower on EU summit concerns

* Boost from surprise rise in UK retail sales shortlived

* Traders say sterling remains a sell on rallies

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Oct 20 Sterling slipped against the dollar on Thursday, tracking the euro as investors questioned how much progress would be made on resolving the euro zone debt crisis at an EU summit this weekend.

The pound was whipped around in volatile trade by moves in the single currency, which relinquished early gains when a German media report said Berlin had not ruled out postponing the meeting scheduled to begin on Friday.

German government sources later said the summit would go ahead but would not reach a deal on leveraging the euro zone rescue fund.

An unexpected increase in UK retail sales in September gave the pound only a brief lift as the data did little to change the view that the UK economy is struggling to recover.

Given the weekend's event risk, analysts said sterling's direction would continue to be dictated by the single currency, and that the pound could suffer more against the dollar if European leaders are seen to be unable to agree on altering the size and scope of the euro zone bailout fund.

"If we get disappointment from the EU summit this weekend, equity markets will trade weakly and Cable will go down, while euro/sterling could also go down," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

The pound fell roughly 0.5 percent on the day to a session low of $1.5682, retreating from a session high of $1.5803 . The pound has weakened since it hit a one-month high of $1.5853 last week.

"With a recent failure to break levels near $1.5848 we see risks for GBP to test levels near $1.5630," analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said in a note.

The euro was little changed at 87.30 pence.

Demand from Middle East participants kept the single currency hovering just above its 200-day moving average, which comes in at 87.28 on Thursday to provide technical support.

At the same time, the single currency's upside was limited by sizeable offers said to be placed above 87.65 pence, ahead of a high of 87.97 pence struck on Oct. 17.

UK ECONOMIC RISKS

On the domestic front, the pound initially cheered a better-than-expected monthly reading of UK retail sales in September.

Sales rose 0.6 percent in September from a month earlier, confounding forecasts they would be flat. However, the Office for National Statistics revised August retail sales data from a 0.2 percent month-on-month contraction to a 0.4 percent contraction.

The revision to the August numbers and a below-forecast, year-on-year figure reinforced pessimism about the UK economic outlook and kept alive the prospects of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England, which announced a second round of easing earlier this month.

"I think it's a sell on any rallies but broadly playing a $1.5650-$1.5850 range," a trader in London said.

While the euro zone debt crisis has dominated the market's interest in past months, sterling's prospects are increasingly bearish after BoE policy minutes on Wednesday hinted that more asset purchases may be needed in coming months to prop up the UK economy. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Susan Fenton)