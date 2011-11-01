* Sterling slides 1 pct on day vs dollar, targets $1.5892
* Poor UK manufacturing PMI data offsets better Q3 GDP
* Sterling off 1-mth high vs weak euro, 2-mth TWI high
* Worries increase about a fragile economy, recession risks
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 1 Sterling fell sharply against the
dollar on Tuesday after data showing an unexpected contraction
in UK manufacturing activity raised concerns about the economic
outlook despite better-than-expected third quarter growth.
In a further sign the UK economy may be on the brink of
recession, manufacturing contracted at its fastest pace in more
than two years in October, with the purchasing managers index
falling well into contractionary territory at 47.4.
Sterling fell more than one percent on the day to $1.5905
against the dollar , leaving it just shy of its 55-day
moving average around $1.5902 and the Oct. 26 low of $1.5892.
The PMI reading was substantially below September's 50.8 and
forecasts for 50, the level that separates expansion from
contraction.
Analysts said a similarly weak PMI on Wednesday for the
services sector, which makes a much bigger contribution to the
economy, would weigh further on the pound.
"If we were to see something of a similar nature on the
services sector this would underline why the Bank of England got
ahead of itself in doing quantitative easing," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.
"If this trend perpetuates then the risks of more QE will
continue to amplify," he said, adding the sterling risks falling
below support around $1.5890.
The Bank of England last month announced it was embarking on
another round of quantitative easing to aid an increasingly
shaky economic recovery and analysts think it could opt for more
if data fail to show any improvement.
The pound also came off an earlier one-month high against
the euro, which was under pressure after Greece's prime minister
called for a referendum on the latest bailout deal, exacerbating
uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis.
With the focus firmly on a very weak outlook for the fourth
quarter and an increased risk of recession, the market largely
ignored data showing the economy grew by 0.5 percent in the
three months to September.
"The improved figure is flattered by Q2's awful figure of
0.1 percent ... and it's difficult to get too excited when
October's manufacturing growth data was so poor," said Richard
Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.
Sterling was also pressured against perceived safe haven
currencies like the dollar and yen as euro zone debt worries
weighed on shares and riskier currencies, though traders said
some demand to buy the pound from corporates and a European bank
helped to limit losses.
The euro was steady at 86.04 pence, off an
earlier low of 85.65 pence, its weakest since Oct. 4.
Additional euro zone debt concerns, however, could push the
euro towards the September low of 85.31 pence, which would be
its weakest since March.
The pound's earlier progress against the euro, which
followed strong gains on Monday, lifted the sterling
trade-weighted index to a two-month high of 80.5 before
it edged back to 80.4.
Against the yen sterling fell more than 1 percent
to 124.50 yen, reversing around half of the previous day's gains
when the pound spiked to above 127 yen after Japanese
authorities intervened to stem yen appreciation.
