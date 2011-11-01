* Sterling slides 1 pct on day vs dollar, targets $1.5892

* Poor UK manufacturing PMI data offsets better Q3 GDP

* Sterling off 1-mth high vs weak euro, 2-mth TWI high

* Worries increase about a fragile economy, recession risks

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 1 Sterling fell sharply against the dollar on Tuesday after data showing an unexpected contraction in UK manufacturing activity raised concerns about the economic outlook despite better-than-expected third quarter growth.

In a further sign the UK economy may be on the brink of recession, manufacturing contracted at its fastest pace in more than two years in October, with the purchasing managers index falling well into contractionary territory at 47.4.

Sterling fell more than one percent on the day to $1.5905 against the dollar , leaving it just shy of its 55-day moving average around $1.5902 and the Oct. 26 low of $1.5892.

The PMI reading was substantially below September's 50.8 and forecasts for 50, the level that separates expansion from contraction.

Analysts said a similarly weak PMI on Wednesday for the services sector, which makes a much bigger contribution to the economy, would weigh further on the pound.

"If we were to see something of a similar nature on the services sector this would underline why the Bank of England got ahead of itself in doing quantitative easing," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

"If this trend perpetuates then the risks of more QE will continue to amplify," he said, adding the sterling risks falling below support around $1.5890.

The Bank of England last month announced it was embarking on another round of quantitative easing to aid an increasingly shaky economic recovery and analysts think it could opt for more if data fail to show any improvement.

The pound also came off an earlier one-month high against the euro, which was under pressure after Greece's prime minister called for a referendum on the latest bailout deal, exacerbating uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis.

With the focus firmly on a very weak outlook for the fourth quarter and an increased risk of recession, the market largely ignored data showing the economy grew by 0.5 percent in the three months to September.

"The improved figure is flattered by Q2's awful figure of 0.1 percent ... and it's difficult to get too excited when October's manufacturing growth data was so poor," said Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.

Sterling was also pressured against perceived safe haven currencies like the dollar and yen as euro zone debt worries weighed on shares and riskier currencies, though traders said some demand to buy the pound from corporates and a European bank helped to limit losses.

The euro was steady at 86.04 pence, off an earlier low of 85.65 pence, its weakest since Oct. 4.

Additional euro zone debt concerns, however, could push the euro towards the September low of 85.31 pence, which would be its weakest since March.

The pound's earlier progress against the euro, which followed strong gains on Monday, lifted the sterling trade-weighted index to a two-month high of 80.5 before it edged back to 80.4.

Against the yen sterling fell more than 1 percent to 124.50 yen, reversing around half of the previous day's gains when the pound spiked to above 127 yen after Japanese authorities intervened to stem yen appreciation. (Editing by Anna Willard)