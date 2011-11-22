* Sterling holds above Monday's six-week low of $1.5612

* Pound hobbled by shaky risk outlook but supported on dips

* Euro hits 3-week high of 86.60 pence on real-money demand

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Nov 22 Sterling hovered near six-week lows against the dollar on Tuesday, with risky currencies hampered by worries over the euro zone debt crisis and failed plans to cut the U.S. deficit, while the pound also slipped to three-week lows against the euro.

Market players said moves were mainly flow driven, with a lack of market moving data or newsflow in the UK leaving the pound to be dragged around by moves in the other major currencies.

Sterling was close to flat for the day against the dollar at $1.5650, hovering close to a six-week low hit on Monday of $1.5612 when markets fretted over the likely failure of a U.S. congressional super-committee to reach a deal on $1.2 trillion in deficit reductions, and persistent concerns over Europe's debt crisis.

"It should be a struggle for the dollar to make more ground in light of the super-committee failure and the market is pretty long of dollars now," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

"I think the $1.56 area is a reasonable place to get long of sterling but there are downside risks to that view if we see a sharp decline in equities," he added.

Technical analysts saw good support for sterling at $1.5613, the 61.8 percent retracement of the pound's October rally, with reports also of an option barrier being defended at $1.5600.

The euro was up 0.2 percent for the day at 86.47 pence , having risen to 86.60, its highest since October 31. Resistance was seen at 86.67, the 55-day moving average.

"UK real money has been persistently buying euro/sterling which triggered the stops at 86.50," said a trader.

The move in euro/sterling saw sterling's trade-weighted index fall to three-week lows of 79.80. Traders said the market was too short of euros in the near-term, which was helping it to rebound against the dollar and the pound, but concerns over the debt crisis were likely to check gains.

UK BORROWING

Britain's public sector borrowing was slightly lower than expected in October, as growth in tax revenue outpaced spending, official data showed on Tuesday.

The figures, which come a week before finance minister George Osborne presents his autumn budget statement to parliament, suggest the government remains on track to meet its deficit reduction goal this fiscal year.

"I think the numbers are a little reassuring but the fundamental problem of the slowdown in growth remains," said Brian Hilliard, economist at Societe Generale.

"Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will have to tackle the fundamental problem of growth in his speech next week."

Focus switches to Wednesday's release of minutes from this month's meeting of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee.

Economists expect the minutes to reflect readiness to extend quantitative easing further, which the central bank flagged with its sharply lower growth and inflation forecasts.

"The minutes shouldn't hold any surprises after the inflation report highlighted the potential for more QE which I think is now priced in by the market," said Schmidt. (Editing by Ron Askew)