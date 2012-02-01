(Recasts after UK PMI data, adds quote)

* Sterling lifted by PMI data, offers above $1.58 seen short-term cap

* PMI survey offers relief, but QE expectations intact

* Pound lags euro, U.S. bank buys euro/sterling

LONDON, Feb 1 Sterling hovered near a two-and-a-half-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by a surprise return to growth in the UK's manufacturing sector although it lagged the euro as the data did little to alter expectations of more monetary stimulus.

Most recent UK data, including gross domestic product numbers, has so far shown the economy is on the brink of a recession and the Bank of England is likely to step up its asset purchase programme next month to support the flagging economy.

January's manufacturing PMI eased some of those worries, but did little to change market expectations of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England next month.. That is likely to undermine the British pound in the near term, especially against the dollar.

Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.5770, not far from a 2-1/2 month high of $1.5797 struck on Tuesday, with traders citing steady buying from an Asian central bank in the London session. Traders said offers above $1.5800 could cap sterling's upside in the near term.

It was lower against the euro, with the common currency trading 0.5 percent higher at 83.40 pence. Traders cited buying of the single currency and selling of sterling by a U.S. bank, with solid bids at 82.65 likely to provide near term support.

"The PMI data has given sterling a bit of support but it is only a piece of data in the whole range of bad data," said Peter Allwright, head fx trader at fund manager RWC Partners.

"One still cannot paint a rosy picture for the UK. But having said that, there is nothing to get excited about the euro either. We will look to sell euro/sterling at 85 pence."

The euro outperformed the British pound, rising 0.4 percent on the day to $1.3130, bolstered by better-than-expected German PMI data. Despite the bounce, it was likely to run into selling at higher levels given mounting worries that the sovereign debt crisis could spread to bigger economies.

Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at Rabobank said the better-than-expected UK PMI was no game changer.

"But it could indicate that the UK may avoid recession and that could see euro/sterling trade with a weak bias and move towards 80 pence," she said.

Investors have grown bearish about the euro's prospects with Greek debt swap talks dragging on, and many may now be taking aim at Portugal which could be heading towards another bailout package. Added to that are tough austerity measures, which make it likely the euro zone economy may underperform in coming months.

That will be bad news for the UK too, given the size of its trade with the euro zone but investors perceive the country to a safe-haven in the maelstrom of the sovereign debt crisis engulfing the region. Investors, including foreigners, have bought UK gilts, providing sterling with some support.

RWC Capital's Allwright added that the UK was way ahead in the path of austerity compared to the euro zone which could see tough measures biting into growth in coming years.

Still, many analysts consider the British currency to be a sell at higher levels as the BOE prepares to expand its balance sheet by announcing another round of quantitative easing in February.

Data on Wednesday showed British house prices fell for the second month in a row in January, due to the prospect of greater unemployment and buyers' problems setting aside funds to make mortgage deposits..

That came a day after numbers highlighted sharp declines in money supply and consumer credit, all of which backed the case for more monetary stimulus.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ron Askew)