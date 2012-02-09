(Updates with reaction to data, fresh quote)

* Sterling well below 12-week high vs dollar

* Pound flat vs euro with QE risk ahead

* Moves higher briefly after UK data

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 9 Sterling stayed well below a recent 12-week high against the dollar on Thursday and was subdued against the euro, pressured by talk that Bank of England stimulus moves could be more aggressive than market consensus.

The pound briefly rose to session highs against the dollar and cut losses against the common currency after UK industrial data beat forecasts and the trade deficit narrowed more than expected. But that rally proved fleeting, with many looking to sell sterling ahead of the BoE decision.

BoE policymakers are expected to announce a further 50 billion pounds of quantitative easing when its monthly policy meeting ends on Thursday, seeking to bolster the struggling economy. QE floods the market with more pounds which usually puts pressure on the currency.

While a 50 billion infusion is broadly expected and priced in, a larger asset purchase programme could hurt sterling; a good number of economists polled by Reuters predicted a further 75 billion pounds worth.

If the BOE opts to hold fire on more stimulus for at least a month, the pound will probably rally, traders said.

"The consensus is for a 50 billion expansion, but Governor King would want a weaker pound to rebalance the UK economy," said Chris Turner, chief FX strategist at ING.

"This is his chance and there is a possibility that a bigger asset purchase programme will be announced to get the pound lower. As such there are downside risks to sterling today."

Sterling was marginally higher against the dollar at $1.5835, rising to a session high of $1.5861 immediately after the data. The currency had risen to $1.5929, its strongest since mid-November, on Wednesday.

Near-term resistance is seen at its 200-day moving average of $1.5937 with traders citing offers at $1.5880-1.5900 and bids lurking at $1.5760-80.

On the charts too, daily momentum indicators like the 14-day RSI (relative strength index) showed sterling was near overbought territory and its rally against the dollar could be flagging in coming days.

The euro was steady 83.84 pence, having risen to 84.02 pence earlier in the day - its highest in more than a week and hovering just above its 55-day moving average of 83.84. In the near term, the euro could rise to as high 84.095 pence, which would be the highest in a month.

The European Central Bank will also announce its policy decision on Thursday and is widely expected to keep base rates unchanged at 1 percent. That along with large bearish positions against the euro that are being unwound could see the single currency pop up above 84 pence, traders said.

The euro was hovering near a two-month high against the dollar at around $1.33 on expectations that Greece will agree to painful austerity measures paving the way for a rescue package crucial for it to avoid a disorderly default.

DATA IMPACT MINIMAL

While the industrial output numbers and the narrowing trade deficit supported sterling, it was unlikely to have much bearing on the BoE policy decision later in the day, strategists said.

Recent UK data has been at best mixed, keeping alive a vestige of speculation that the central bank may not have to support the economy. But most argue Britain is on the brink of a recession with inflationary pressures easing and needs another dose of monetary easing to counter a sharp tightening of fiscal policy.

Although UK purchasing managers' surveys last week indicated business activity was improving, a survey on Tuesday showed retailers suffered their second worst January since records began in 1995.

"Things are still bad in the UK and the costs of not doing QE will be much more," said Peter Allwright, head FX trader at fund manager RWC Partners.

"Today's data did offer sterling some support but all eyes are on the BoE decision. And while a 50 billion is pretty much baked in, a 75 billion expansion could hurt sterling. So risks are skewed to the downside."

(editing by Patrick Graham, John Stonestreet)