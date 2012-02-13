(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Sterling up 0.5 pct vs dollar as Greece approves austerity
* But investors wary before BoE inflation report on Weds
* Eyes on clues about whether BoE will do more QE
* Pound falls vs firmer euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Feb 13 Sterling rose against the
dollar on Monday, buoyed along with other riskier assets after
Greece's parliament approved an austerity bill, bringing the
country closer to securing a second bailout and avoiding a
chaotic default.
Gains were expected to be kept in check, however, with
investors wary ahead of a Bank of England inflation report on
Wednesday that may give clues on the likelihood of further
monetary easing.
The BoE last week pumped another 50 billion pounds into the
economy to try to stimulate growth under its quantitative easing
(QE) programme. Although the central bank sounded a little less
pessimistic about the economy, investors were wary of building
bullish bets before Wednesday's report.
"It looks like pressure is on the pound until we get through
the Inflation Report on Wednesday morning," said Lee McDarby,
head of corporate dealing at Investec Bank.
"It wouldn't be surprising to see more QE from the Bank of
England in the months ahead".
Sterling was up 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.5804
, buoyed by the improved risk appetite that also lifted
the euro, riskier currencies and equities.
Doubts remained, however, over whether Greece can cope with
more austerity, particularly after violence in Athens overnight.
The pound faced technical resistance at the Feb. 8 high of
$1.5929 and the 200-day moving average, currently at $1.5928.
Morgan Stanley analysts told clients that they aimed to sell
sterling at higher levels towards $1.5960, with a target of
$1.5460.
"Further quantitative easing and large exposures into a weak
and uncertain euro zone make us cautious on the outlook for
sterling," they said in a note.
Inflation data on Tuesday will also be key and is expected
to show a further dip in UK price pressures in January.
Lower inflation would make it easier for BoE policymakers to
justify further monetary easing as their forecasts have shown
prices dropping back sharply from highs hit last year.
The euro EURGBP-D4 was up 0.2 percent at 83.85 pence,
edging close to Friday's high of 84.06 pence. Just above there
is the late January high of 84.09 pence, which is the euro's
strongest since late December.
"Sterling is very much in the hands of the euro zone
crisis," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank,
adding that optimism in the wake of the Greece vote was causing
the pound to underperform the euro.
"We still expect there will be more QE from the Bank of
England and the inflation report will show that."
Investec's McDarby said sterling could fall to around 1.18
euros, equivalent to a euro/sterling rate around 84.75 pence,
within the next week if the pound remained under selling
pressure.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators increased bearish bets on sterling in the week to
Feb. 7, which analysts said was probably due to wariness about
the risk of more QE before last Thursday's policy decision. Net
short euro positions were pared back though they remained at
high levels.
CBI SEES UK RECOVERY
The jury is out over whether recent improving UK economic
data, such as last week's purchasing managers' surveys, means
the BoE asset purchase programme is drawing to a close.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), a leading UK
business lobby, forecast on Monday that Britain's economy would
gather pace in the second half of the year and that further
quantitative easing would not be needed.
Contrasting with the CBI's view, a Reuters poll conducted
after the BoE announced more QE last Thursday forecast the bank
would opt for another round of stimulus in May.
Analysts at Credit Agricole said they expected Wednesday's
inflation report to show the BoE leaving the door open to more
QE, although they added: "a strong commitment to that seems
unlikely."
"We would expect CPI inflation projections to be revised up
slightly as a consequence of the additional monetary policy
stimulus, but the central forecast will likely continue to show
an undershoot relative to target in the medium term," they said
in a note to clients.
(Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)