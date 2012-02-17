* Pound rises as retail sales confound negative forecasts

* Further signs of improving UK economic growth

* Sterling still vulnerable to developments to events in Greece

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 17 Sterling rose against the dollar on Friday after an unexpected rise in January retail sales added to signs of an improving UK economy, wrongfooting investors who were anticipating a weak number.

Retail sales volumes in January jumped 0.9 percent on the month, confounding economists' forecasts for a 0.4 percent decline. It was the latest data to fuel hopes the UK can avoid a recession, following a string of strong business surveys and some stabilisation in the labour market.

The pound rallied to a session high of $1.5863 after the data, up around 0.4 percent on the day, within sight of its February peak of $1.5929.

Market players said investors were likely to have been positioned neutral rather than short of sterling ahead of the data. Many expected the rally to run out of steam ahead of strong resistance around $1.5916, the 200-day moving average which the pound has failed to break above since October.

UK corporates were also expected to sell into sterling strength between $1.5850 and $1.59.

Even so, an improving economic outlook reinforced sterling's safe haven status relative to the euro, which continued to move in response to developments in Greece.

"Economists went into this thinking that the numbers would be quite weak, but it's adding up to a test of the generally pessimistic view in the market of the UK economic prospects," said Daragh Maher, FX strategist at HSBC.

Sterling was supported earlier this week by an upward revision to the Bank of England's two-year inflation forecast, which dampened expectations of more monetary stimulus under its quantitative easing (QE) programme.

As QE involves the central bank flooding the market with pounds, it is usually negative for the currency.

GREECE IN FOCUS

Sterling also rose against the euro, with the single currency falling to a session low of 82.88 pence before paring losses to last trade down 0.2 percent on the day at 83.01 pence.

The euro held above the February low of 82.64 pence, supported by cautious optimism that a long-awaited Greek bailout deal would be approved next week.

Greece now expects euro zone finance ministers to approve a deal on Monday that will pave the way to a debt swap with private bondholders, seen as crucial if the country is to avoid a disorderly default.

Movements in sterling have been dominated by developments in Greece recently, with the pound outperforming the euro and underperforming the safe haven dollar as risk appetite waned, although analysts said trade could be muted in Friday's session.

"Euro/sterling and euro/dollar are very highly correlated at the moment and of the sterling drivers, it is the most important. Today's moves are probably going to be quite quiet ahead of Monday," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.

However, sterling's potential to rally against the euro is seen as limited by the UK's high exposure and strong trade links with the euro zone. Ratings agency Moody's put the UK's prized triple-A credit rating on negative outlook on Tuesday, citing weaker UK growth prospects and risks from a possible shock from the euro area. (Editing by Susan Fenton)