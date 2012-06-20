(Recasts, updates after BoE minutes)

* Sterling rebounds from knee-jerk selloff after minutes

* Four policymakers including King voted for stimulus

* Speculation of more Fed easing softens dollar

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, June 20 Sterling held near a one-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, paring brief losses as investors took in their stride Bank of England minutes showing policymakers are on the verge of another round of monetary easing.

Minutes to the BoE's June meeting showed far stronger support for more quantitative easing than many economists had expected, but markets were already primed for such a scenario after a speech by governor Mervyn King last week.

Four policymakers including King voted to increase the 325 billion pound total QE asset purchase programme, compared to just one in May.

Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5651 in a knee-jerk reaction to the minutes. But it quickly recovered its poise to trade flat at $1.5720, retaining gains from Tuesday when it hit a one-month high of $1.5757.

"I know (expected result) 7-2 to 5-4 seems to make a big difference but I think in reality it doesn't make a huge amount of difference - essentially the story is still if there isn't any good news then there will be QE in July," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist, at Lloyds TSB.

Even though more quantitative easing is usually considered bearish for the currency by increasing the supply of pounds in the system, traders said it could support sterling by boosting demand for gilts.

With Bank of England demand supporting gilt prices, UK government debt could become an even more appealing safe haven to investors looking to cut exposure to troubled euro zone sovereigns.

Weak labour data also bolstered the view that the BoE could resort to another round of gilt purchases as early as next month.

The euro traded up 0.1 percent at 80.69 pence, just below the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 80.70 pence, a move above which marks the end of a technical downtrend.

FED MEETING IN FOCUS

With the BoE minutes out of the way analysts said price action was likely to be driven by the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy-setting meeting, which concludes later on Wednesday.

Speculation of more easing from the Fed weighed on the dollar and lent support to perceived riskier currencies including sterling.

Many market players said there was a risk of some investors being disappointed if the Fed refrains from announcing another round of QE and instead extends "Operation Twist", a programme aimed at pushing down long-term borrowing costs by selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.

In that scenario the dollar could rebound broadly as investors also re-focus on the debt problems in Europe.

"What we're largely going to see is consolidation into the FOMC meeting and the outcome of the FOMC meeting is going to be more important than the Bank of England." said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra)