(Recasts, updates after UK retail sales, CBI data)

* Sterling cuts losses, flat vs dollar

* UK retail sales bounce back in May

* Pound looks vulnerable to BoE QE

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, June 21 Sterling reversed losses against the dollar and advanced against the euro on the back of robust UK economic data, although traders said the pound looked vulnerable to losses on growing expectations of more easing by the Bank of England.

Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5718 off an earlier high of $1.5734, and well below a one-month peak of $1.5778 hit on Wednesday. The euro was down 0.15 percent against sterling at 80.68 pence.

While British retail sales saw a surprise rebound in May, and UK factory orders an unexpected improvement in June, this did little to sway some from a downbeat view on the UK economy.

"We did get quite a sharp spike after the retail sales this morning but I think overall, sterling is going to be weighed down by the fact that the Bank of England is on hold to do more quantitative easing," Eimear Daly, senior FX analyst at Schneider FX, said.

Analysts cautioned against seeing the retail sales data in too positive a light, given they were distorted by sunny weather conditions, and highlighted that the picture for household spending remains grim.

As such, the UK government stands ready to inject more money into the economy, with minutes to the Bank of England's June meeting showing far stronger support for more quantitative easing than many economists had expected.

BoE governor Mervyn King said in a keynote speech last week that the euro zone, the UK's biggest trading partner, was casting a "black cloud" over the UK economy, making a case for more QE.

More quantitative easing is usually considered bearish for the currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the system.

"Despite the encouraging pick up in consumer spending in May, analysts remain extremely pessimistic about the direction in which the UK economy is currently heading," Nawaz Ali, market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, said in a note.

"Sterling is looking pretty vulnerable...there is real concern amongst investors that despite today's data, Mervyn King could persuade the Monetary Policy Committee to reach for an even bigger firearm at the July 5th monetary policy meeting." (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Ron Askew)