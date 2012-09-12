* Sterling climbs to highest level since May vs dollar

* Pound stumbles to two-month low against buoyant euro

* Speculation of more Fed easing weighs on greenback

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling hit a four-month peak against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in euro/dollar, after Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in favour of ratifying the euro zone's new rescue fund, subject to certain conditions.

The ruling, which paves the way for the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to be used to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, sent perceived riskier currencies rallying across the board.

While the pound rallied against the dollar after the ruling, it fell to a two-month low of 80.23 pence against the euro .

Demand for sterling versus the dollar was also fanned by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may announce another round of quantitative easing after its two-day policy meeting ends of Thursday.

Sterling climbed around 0.4 percent on the day to a high of $1.6132, breaking through resistance at $1.61. The pound is nearing the top end of its year-long trading range roughly between $1.52 and $1.63, and many analysts said further gains could be a struggle.

Strategists said the pound may rally further versus the dollar if the Fed does relaunch its bond-buying programme, which tends to weigh on the dollar, but sterling was also vulnerable to the risk policymakers will hold fire.

"We've had better news out of the euro area on the one hand and on the other hand people are pricing in more QE from the Fed tomorrow and both of those have pushed cable (sterling/dollar) higher," said Raghav Subbarao, FX strategist at Barclays.

"Our base case is that they will do QE but the market has priced in that probability quite aggressively given the uncertainties."

Speculation that the Fed will announce more monetary easing this week was heightened after a weak U.S. jobs reading on Friday that fuelled concerns about slowing economic growth.

A warning from Moody's ratings agency on Tuesday that the United States could have its credit rating cut unless it reduces its heavy debt burden also weighed broadly on the dollar.

BETTER UK DATA

Sterling was helped by better-than-expected UK employment figures, although analysts said domestic data would be of secondary importance to investors this week.

"The main factor affecting sterling is dollar weakness. Over the next couple of days what goes on in Europe and the U.S. will be the big drivers," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

The number of British people claiming unemployment benefit unexpectedly fell in August, raising hopes of an improvement in the labour market.

UK economic data, including recent PMI surveys, have been stronger than expected, suggesting the economy may be emerging from recession.

But many analysts said with top UK trading partner the euro zone also in recession the Bank of England was likely to keep monetary loose for some time, limiting the pound's gains.