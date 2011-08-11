(Adds quote, updates prices)

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 11 Sterling hovered near 3-week lows against the dollar on Thursday, struggling after the Bank of England downgraded its growth forecast on Wednesday and with risks of further declines growing as the UK government's fiscal cuts continue to bite.

Risks to the UK economy are being amplified by the knock-on effects stemming from the euro zone's debt crisis and worries over the French banking sector, which continued to cause high volatility in stock markets.

The BoE on Wednesday cut its expectation for annual GDP growth to around 2.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2011. In May, it had forecast 2.5 percent growth by the end of the year. The bank also said inflation would fall rapidly in 2012.

This and the government's fiscal austerity plans are likely to keep sterling pressured.

"If the UK economy underperforms in line with the BoE's forecasts it raises questions about the sustainability of the government's fiscal goals," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

"The government's dilemma on top of the BoE's dilemma should continue to keep sterling under pressure."

Finance minister George Osborne will address a recalled parliament on Thursday amid growing concern that rioting in English cities this week could damage confidence in the economy and in London, one of the world's biggest financial centres.

Markets expect the BoE to keep interest rates at record lows into 2013, with a growing feeling that another round of quantitative easing could be on the cards to stimulate growth, a tool which BoE governor Mervyn King has said may still be needed.

Sterling traded close to flat for the day at $1.6128, not far from a three-week low of $1.6111 hit in thin Asian trade. Technical analysts said the outlook for the pound was bearish after a close below the 55-day moving average at $1.6222, with the 200-day average seen as a target at $1.6087.

Market players said sterling's close correlation with banking stocks and the UK's reliance on the financial sector left the pound vulnerable in the current climate.

"In the absence of any rapid-fire reversal in financials, sterling is vulnerable, with cable perhaps as good a way as any of playing this," said analysts at BNP Paribas in a note.

The euro pared early gains to trade flat against sterling at 87.93 pence after rumours over the health of the French banking sector pulled the single currency back from a one-month high of 88.86 hit on Wednesday. (Editing by Susan Fenton, John Stonestreet)