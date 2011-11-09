* Sterling hits 8-mth high vs euro as Italy debt worries mount

* But pound falls sharply vs firmer dollar

* Concerns about euro zone crisis impacting UK seen weighing

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 9 Sterling rose to an eight-month high against a broadly weak euro on Wednesday as fears about the euro zone debt crisis intensified, with benchmark Italian bond yields rising above 7 percent, a level widely deemed unsustainable.

The euro lost 0.9 percent on the day to hit 85.17 pence , its lowest since early March, with traders saying the single currency extended losses after stop loss orders were triggered on the break below 85.50 pence.

Analysts and traders said the pound could gain further if Italian bond yields extend their rise. Sterling's trade-weighted index rose to 80.8 , equalling an eight-month high hit earlier this week.

However, the pound fell against the dollar, dragged down as investors sought the safety of the U.S. currency and by worries that the debt crisis in the euro zone could push the UK economy back into recession.

"The sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone is really driving everything, with everyone keeping an eye on Italian bonds," said Andre de Klerk, head of options and advisory at Moneycorp.

"The UK isn't part of the euro and it has a bit of fiscal and monetary manoeuvrability but the euro zone is our biggest trading partner and this crisis will affect the UK significantly".

Traders cited strong demand from UK importers to buy euros above 1.17 euros per pound -- the equivalent to around 85.47 pence per euro -- which they said may temper the euro's falls versus sterling.

Sterling was down 0.75 percent against the dollar at $1.5974. More falls would see it target its 21-day moving average around $1.5934, then last week's low of $1.5876 and the 55-day moving average around $1.5852.

"Sterling is just caught in the crossfire of what's going on in the euro zone," said Adam Cole, currency strategist at RBC, adding this will mean it weakens against the dollar even as it gains versus the euro.

Also weighing on sentiment towards the pound, data on Wednesday showed Britain's trade deficit deteriorated much more than expected in September to 9.814 billion pounds, its widest since the series began in 1998.

The Confederation of British Industry said the risk of another recession had risen as it cut its forecasts for UK economic growth, although it believed Britain could avoid this.

Consistent weakness in the UK economy prompted the Bank of England to adopt further quantitative easing last month, which is often considered currency negative as it involves flooding the market with pounds. Despite this, sterling has held up against a broadly weak euro.

(editing by Ron Askew)