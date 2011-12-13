(Updates with inflation data, quote, details)

* Euro falls further, investors favour UK gilts

* Technically and fundamentally euro looks weak

* BOE's sterling index at 1-month high

LONDON, Dec 13 The euro extended losses against sterling on Tuesday, falling to a fresh nine-month low amid intense selling pressure from investors disappointed by the outcome of last week's EU summit and the threat of a credit downgrade looming large.

The common currency looked vulnerable to more losses, having broken below key technical levels, while the pound was likely to benefit from inflows into UK government bonds from investors seeking safety from the euro zone's debt troubles.

Traders said this was likely to see algorithmic and model traders step up their selling of the euro in coming days.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 84.53 pence, having posted its biggest one-day fall since Nov. 9 on Monday. It fell to 84.42 pence earlier, its lowest level since late February, with many expecting a test of 84 pence in coming days.

Demand for euros is seen near its Feb. 23 low of 84.22 with further bids ahead of 84.00, where traders cite the presence of an option barrier that is scheduled to roll off on Thursday.

"We have had a decisive break of the 85 pence level in euro/sterling which will set a new trading range," said Sebastien Galy, FX strategist at Societe Generale.

"Algos will be stepping up selling now and while there may be bouts of short covering, investors will look to sell into every bounce towards 85 pence. We are expecting it to fall towards 84 pence."

With the euro having broken below its 200-week moving average, currently 85.75, for the first time since 2007, technical analysts say this leaves the door open to a fall to around 83.85 pence, another support level drawn by connecting lows hit in 2008 and 2010.

"We are long sterling and short euro and with the euro breaking below 85.20, we expect it to drop into the 80-81 pence range in the next three months," said Stuart Frost, head of a currency fund at RWC Partners.

Analysts said the pound's outperformance against the euro was not being driven by UK economic fundamentals, but was a reflection of the euro zone's troubles.

"While total debt in the UK, private plus public, is higher than in the euro zone, the pound and gilts are currently benefiting from the UK having its own independent central bank," Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi wrote in a note.

RATINGS THREAT TO EURO ZONE

The EU summit agreement last week fell short of any commitment to common euro bonds or measures that would see the European Central Bank step up purchases of bonds in the secondary market to relieve pressure on struggling euro zone sovereigns and boost market confidence.

Standard & Poor's warned last week of a possible downgrade of 15 euro zone countries shortly after the EU summit. Moody's said on Monday it intends to review the ratings of all 27 European Union states in the first quarter of 2012, while Fitch said pressure on their ratings had risen after last week's EU summit yielded no "comprehensive" crisis solution.

UK Prime Minister David Cameron vetoed proposed treaty changes at the EU gathering. Analysts said that while Britain's stance could have consequences in the longer term, for now markets preferred the safety of British assets, comforted by there being a credible fiscal strategy in place to tackle debt.

The pound was marginally firmer against the dollar. It was last trading at $1.5600, having fallen to $1.5537, its weakest in nearly two weeks, on Monday. Offers are cited at $1.5630-50, while bids are said to be at $1.5550-60.

The pound's broad gains saw the Bank of England's trade-weighted sterling index rise to a one-month high of 80.9 , within striking distance of its Nov. 11 high of 81. If the index rises above 81, it will be the highest level since early March.

The currency barely reacted to UK inflation data which slowed in November, as forecast. Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 4.8 percent in November from 5.0 percent in October. .

"It looks like the data is confirmation of the BOE's view that inflation has peaked," said RWC Capital's Frost, pointing to gilt futures extending gains.

Spencer Dale, the BOE's chief economist who also sits on the Monetary Policy Committee, said on Tuesday inflation was almost certain to drop to just over 3 percent by March. But the drop may not lead to more policy easing, he added.

But analysts say forthcoming UK domestic data like poor jobs numbers, sluggish consumer demand and falling output could drive the BoE to resort to more asset purchases in coming months. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)