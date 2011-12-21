* Sterling up 0.5 pct vs dollar ahead of ECB tender

* Euro/sterling hovering within sight of 11-mth low

* BoE minutes dovish as anticipated, leaves door open for QE

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 21 Sterling rose against the dollar on Wednesday, shrugging off Bank of England minutes which kept the possibility of more quantitative easing on the table, and was bolstered by better risk appetite ahead of a European Central Bank tender of three-year loans.

The pound traded close to an 11-month high against the euro, supported by investors looking for a relative safe haven from debt troubles in the euro zone.

Sterling showed little reaction to the BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting minutes for December.

Bank of England policymakers left the door open for an additional injection of cash into the faltering economy in February, judging that the time was not ripe yet for more easing given uncertainty about the euro crisis.

Investors also appeared to shrug off a warning from ratings agency Moody's that the UK's triple-A credit rating is under threat from the euro zone debt crisis. Many analysts said that risk was already obvious..

Instead, the pound looked likely to be driven by investor appetite to take on risk ahead of the ECB making its first offer of three-year loans later in the session.

Most perceived riskier currencies were stronger against the dollar, with many market players expecting the tender to help the region's banks lower their funding costs. [ID:ID:nL3E7NJ436]

Trade-weighted sterling, which tracks the pound's value against the currencies of the UK's main trading partners, held firm at Tuesday's high of 81.5, its highest since March.

The euro rose 0.1 percent versus the pound to 83.56 pence, within sight of the 83.40 pence level hit the previous session, which was its lowest level since mid-January.

"Overall there is a better tone to risk and the pound is winning the contest of the majors. Euro/sterling has had a stunning run, people are seeing it (sterling) as a bit of a safe haven," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"The news from Moody's warning about the UK's triple-A does not seem to have had an effect at all."

Brooks said on the technical side, the daily MACD was starting to indicate euro/sterling looked oversold. Against the dollar, however, the pound was still relatively weak and could test resistance around $1.5780, the late November high.

The pound put in its best performance against the dollar since July on Tuesday, with traders citing buying from Middle East investors and year-end corporate demand.

The same flows were reported on Wednesday, and the pound rose 0.5 percent to $1.5728.

BOE MINUTES

In the BoE minutes, all nine members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the target level of quantitative asset purchases at 275 billion pounds and the key interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.5 percent.

However, some of the policymakers flagged their readiness to boost the economy further.

"In normal time if a central bank was doing more QE in would be negative for a currency but we have reached an environment where the fact the BoE is ready to act is a positive thing," said Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS.

BoE asset purchases have helped support the UK gilt market in recent months, which has also benefited from portfolio flows out of the euro zone sovereign debt markets that in turn weighed on euro/sterling.

UK public sector net borrowing figures, published at the same time as the BoE minutes, were slightly lower than the market had anticipated, underlining that the budget situation was showing signs of improvement.

That is in contrast with the deteriorating budgetary conditions in the most of the euro zone, backing investors' view that sterling is a safer bet within Europe.