(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)
* Sterling rises to two-week high of $1.5502
* Better risk sentiment boosts pound but economy worries
persist
* UK retail sales rebound in December after heavy
discounting
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Jan 20 Sterling struck a two-week
high against the dollar on Friday, boosted by improving
sentiment towards riskier assets, but further gains were
hampered by concerns over the fragile UK economy which may
require more monetary stimulus.
The euro eased from two-week highs versus the dollar as
traders booked some profits on this week's rally, which in turn
helped the pound to recover from earlier three-week lows against
the single currency.
"There's a general decent improvement in risk appetite this
week and the safe-haven flight into dollars we saw at the end of
2011 is starting to unwind, which is helping sterling," said
Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.
Sterling rose to $1.5502, its highest since Jan. 6,
before easing back to $1.5460 to trade down 0.2 percent on the
day. Traders said stop-losses were still lurking above $1.5500,
with resistance highlighted at $1.5604, the 55-day moving
average.
Speculation that foreign investment flows could rise also
helped support the pound, with China's sovereign wealth fund
taking a minority stake in Thames Water.
Sterling initially lagged the euro. The pound slipped to a
three-week low of 83.78 pence against the single
currency before recovering to 83.50. Broad short covering has
lifted the euro away from a 16-month low of 82.22 pence hit
earlier this month.
Traders reported option-related offers in the 83.80 region
with resistance seen at 84.22, the late December high.
RETAIL REBOUND
UK retail sales rebounded strongly in December as shops
slashed prices to tempt pre-Christmas shoppers, providing some
relief at the end of a gloomy year, official data showed.
Traders said the data had little effect on the pound as the
recovery in spending was largely priced in, although the scale
of discounting was a concern.
"Given that we know there was very heavy and early price
discounting, I would have expected more of a response,
especially as we've seen reasonably strong growth in nominal
sales as reported by the British Retail Consortium," said Brian
Hilliard, economist at Societe Generale.
Worries about the UK's outlook persist as austerity
measures and spillover effects from the euro zone debt crisis
hang over the economy, prompting speculation the Bank of England
will announce more asset purchases, or quantitative easing (QE),
as early as next month.
Data released this week showed inflation fell sharply in
December, news that will be welcomed by the BoE's Monetary
Policy Committee, although at 4.2 percent it was still more than
double the BoE's target.
"The economy is once again flirting with recession. I'm not
sure there'll be more QE in February but it definitely remains
on the table," said Derks.
Britain's economy is broadly flat and growth is likely to be
volatile for much of 2012, Bank of England policymaker Ben
Broadbent was quoted as saying on Friday. Preliminary UK GDP
data for the fourth quarter of 2011 is expected to show a 0.1
percent contraction next Wednesday.
Broadbent also said he expected inflation to keep falling
and that recently announced cuts in gas prices should help at
the margin.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)