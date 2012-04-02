* Sterling climbs as manufacturing PMI beats expectations

* UK outlook still uncertain, sterling rally seen fragile

* Support for pound at 200-week MA, weekly close eyed

By Nia Williams

LONDON, April 2 Sterling hit a 4-1/2 month high against the dollar on Monday, and scaled a 13-month peak versus a trade-weighted basket of currencies, after surprisingly upbeat manufacturing data suggested the UK could avoid slipping into recession.

Analysts said sterling could sustain gains with the help of a bullish technical outlook, and if other PMI data due this week beats expectations. But many investors would be wary of pushing the pound too high given speculation the Bank of England (BoE) may still opt for another round of quantitative easing to boost growth, an exercise that boosts supply of the currency.

The pound climbed to a peak of $1.6063 against the dollar, its highest since mid-November, after PMI data showed UK manufacturing unexpectedly picked up in March, increasing at its fastest pace in 10 months and confounding analysts' forecasts for a slowdown.

Traders said Middle East investors had been buying sterling against the dollar, but there was selling interest from corporates ahead of $1.61. The pound was last up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.6037.

Trade-weighted sterling rose to 82.0 according to BoE data, its highest level since February 2011.

"Sentiment-wise the PMI number is positive for the day but that's not going to trigger a big monetary policy response. We are not talking about the BoE raising rates," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.

"Data from last week suggests the Bank may even extend QE come May. It's no basis for a big sterling rally ... although I would not be selling just yet."

Expectations that U.S. monetary policy will remain ultra-loose helped sterling/dollar, also known as cable, rally last week despite concerns that UK economic growth could be weak through 2012 and beyond.

The market will be watching UK PMI surveys for the construction industry on Tuesday and the dominant services sector on Wednesday for further clues on the health of the economy. Analysts said stronger data for the services sector, which makes up roughly 70 percent of the UK economy, could trigger further short-term gains in sterling.

With sterling having closed above the psychologically important $1.60 last week, Schmidt said he would not look to sell the pound until $1.61, near the 61.8 percent retracement of the August to January fall from around $1.6620 to $1.5235.

BULLISH TECHNICAL PICTURE

Strong technical support for the pound was seen at its 200-week moving average around $1.5996. Technical analysts said this level was a critical juncture for sterling and was last breached in August 2008.

Charts showed sterling had made a sustained break through the 200-week moving average only twice in the last decade, once breaking above it and once below, with both breaches signalling the start of a long-term directional trend.

"We haven't as yet closed above it (the 200-week moving average) but we closed right on it last week. This week therefore could be a key week directionally and as such we need to keep an eye on the weekly close," Michael Hewson, senior markets analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note.

The euro fell to a session low of 83.12 pence following the PMI data, before paring losses to trade close to flat on the day at 83.26 pence. Market players cited bids from corporates and options hedgers around 83.00 pence that were expected to slow any losses. (Editing by Susan Fenton)