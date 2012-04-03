(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)

* Sterling near 4-1/2 mth high of $1.6063

* Construction, manufacturing PMIs ease UK growth worries

* Service sector data on Wednesday keenly awaited

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, April 3 Sterling stayed close to four-month highs versus the dollar on Tuesday as upbeat manufacturing and construction data tempered some concerns over a lack of growth in Britain's economy, while sovereign-related selling of the pound prevented fresh gains.

Activity in Britain's construction sector accelerated in March, with orders rising at their fastest rate in 4-1/2 years, following Monday's similarly positive manufacturing data, easing worries over the health of the economy.

Sterling was little moved by the construction data and traders said an Asian sovereign account helped to push it down 0.1 percent for the day to $1.6010. It was still well within range of Monday's $1.6063 peak, its highest level since mid-November 2011.

"Sterling looks like an okay bet for now as most of the bad news for the UK has been priced in," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS. "But I don't think investors are actively (favouring) sterling and in the next few months we think it is likely to head lower."

Market players said sterling's recent bullish tone was also being driven by expectations for further monetary stimulus in the United States. Such stimuli have weighed on the dollar which hit a one-month low versus a currency basket on Tuesday.

A strong run against the dollar helped the pound to stay close to a 13-month trade-weighted high 82.0 hit on Monday and the technical outlook remained constructive.

"Having traded above the 200-week moving average (at $1.5996 against the dollar) for the first time since August 2008, a close above this level remains structurally positive for the pound." said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

The rally in sterling has come in spite of concerns about the UK economy, with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development saying last week it expected the UK economy to contract by an annualised 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

Sluggish growth in the midst of a strict fiscal austerity programme has already forced the Bank of England into pumping 325 billion pounds of stimulus in the shape of quantitative easing into the economy.

Analysts said data from the service sector due on Wednesday would be closely scrutinised for 2012 UK growth prospects and could have more of a lasting impact on the pound.

"If the purchasing managers survey for the dominant services sector is decent, growth in the first quarter will look even more likely. We are currently looking for GDP growth around 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter," said Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight.

The euro was up 0.2 percent against the pound at 83.30 pence, holding above last month's low of 82.83. Traders reported corporate euro demand placed under 83.00, while offers were highlighted around 83.45 and 83.65. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)