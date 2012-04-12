* Sterling hits 84.2 on BoE trade-weighted index

* UK trade data shows deficit widening

* Euro/sterling to rally further as debt crisis mounts

By Nia Williams

LONDON, April 12 Sterling surged to a 19-month peak on a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Thursday, posing risks to exports and the British government's aim to rebalance the economy.

Trade-weighted sterling rose to 82.4, its highest since August 2010 according to Bank of England data. Its rise came as data showed the UK's trade deficit deepened more than expected in February to 8.772 billion pounds as imports outpaced exports.

Exports to the euro zone, the UK's largest trading partner, ticked up. But as concerns about Spain's fiscal position pushed sterling to a three-month peak of 82.27 pence versus the euro , some strategists said the trade gap could widen as demand from the euro zone falters.

Many market players said sterling could climb further against the euro, breaking through resistance at the 2012 high of 82.22 pence to rally towards 80 pence. Such a move could challenge policymakers' aim of reinvigorating the UK economy through export growth.

"The sterling move right now, in their heart of hearts, they (the BoE) would probably prefer not to happen," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.

"It does hinder the rebalancing process, although not as much as some might say. It depends how realistic you thought the proposition was that we were going to have a major resurgence in manufacturing."

NON-EU EXPORTS NEEDED

British policymakers have been trying to rebalance the UK economy after the global financial crisis by pushing for higher exports as domestic demand remains soft amid fiscal tightening and rising unemployment.

Trade-weighted sterling has fallen about 22 percent from around 106 in 2007, and its relative cheapness to other currencies was seen as a factor that would help boost exports. The euro is the largest component on sterling's trade-weighted index, making up 49.3 percent.

While exports have supported the UK economy the benefits have not been as great as politicians hoped for. Indeed, many analysts said the government's plans looked increasingly unviable, irrespective of recent sterling strength, given signs of a slowdown in euro zone and global growth.

"Of far greater concern here is global growth and what we are exporting into. Unfortunately around 50 percent of UK exports go into the euro zone and (the euro zone) is not growing," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas.

Saywell said the UK needed to focus on fast-growing Asian markets, the aim of Prime Minister David Cameron's current tour of Japan and southeast Asia.

Thursday's trade data, however, highlighted how the deficit widened primarily because of a dip in non-EU exports, another point of concern as sterling rallied across the board. The pound rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.5957, within sight of a five-month high of $1.6063 hit on April 2.

"Today's data provides very little good news for the UK or sterling. We know the euro zone is in recession and expect export growth to the UK's main trading partner to be quite pressured," said Sara Yates, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

"But the main news today was that the trade balance with non-EU deteriorated sharply. With the UK struggling to take advantage of stronger growing markets, such as China, the needed rebalancing of the UK economy will remain on hold."

HISTORICALLY CHEAP

Analysts said one saving grace for UK exports is that sterling is still cheap by historical standards, partly as a result of two bouts of quantitative easing (QE) by the BoE that have weighed on gilt yields and crimped demand for the currency.

The long-term average for the euro/sterling is around 65-70 pence, while the pound traded above $2 for much of 2007.

With the euro zone debt crisis showing signs of intensifying, strategists said there was plenty of room for sterling to appreciate further against the euro and drag the trade-weighted index even higher.

"One of the advantages of QE was that sterling has remained relatively competitively priced, but it's not being driven by monetary policy here, it's being driven by events across the Channel," said BNY Mellon's Derrick.

"What we are seeing here is the simple fact sterling is a safe haven. There's not a lot the BoE can realistically do." (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Susan Fenton)