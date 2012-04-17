LONDON, April 17 Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday after data showed UK inflation ticked up as expected in March, and solid demand at a Spanish bill auction provided some relief for investors concerned about the escalating euro zone debt crisis.

UK inflation inched to 3.5 percent in March from 3.4 percent in February, driven by food and clothing prices. The rise reinforced speculation the Bank of England will not inject more stimulus into the economy next month.

Sterling climbed 0.3 percent on the day to $1.5952, nearing strong resistance at its 200-week moving average around $1.5958. A weekly close above that level would be a strong bullish signal for the pound.

The UK currency was also buoyed against the safe haven dollar as investor appetite to take on risk picked up after an auction of Spanish bills went through smoothly.

Spain sold slightly more than planned at the auction of 12- and 18-month bills, with the result taken as a positive by market players even though yields jumped.

The euro was last down 0.3 percent to 82.42 pence, recovering from a session low of 82.37 pence following the Spanish auction results.