* Sterling firm near 3-1/2 month high vs dollar

* BoE keeps rates on hold as expected, all eyes on ECB

* Risk of ECB disappointment could weigh on euro/sterling

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 6 Sterling was steady against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England left policy on hold as expected, with investors more focused on whether the European Central Bank will announce details of a plan to tackle the debt crisis.

The euro rose against the pound, however, after the ECB kept interest rates on hold, wrongfooting some market players who had positioned for a rate cut.

Investors are now expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to unveil a plan to lower periphery countries' high borrowing costs at his 1230 GMT news conference.

With so much focus on developments in the euro zone, there was little reaction to the BoE's decision to hold interest rates at 0.5 percent, and leave the quantitative easing total unchanged at 375 billion pounds.

"You would really trade sterling more on the ECB than the BoE today," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in London.

"If there's any kind of disappointment from the ECB, euro-dollar will go towards $1.25 and cable (sterling/dollar) will probably also suffer. However, sterling would outperform versus the euro."

Sterling was close to flat versus the dollar at $1.5909, near a 3-1/2 month high of $1.5940 hit on Wednesday.

It has been buoyed in recent sessions by expectations Draghi will announce bold steps to stem the debt crisis.

The euro zone is the UK's biggest trading partner and any easing of the debt crisis is seen as positive for sterling, especially against the dollar.

Market players said trade in the pound was likely to stay subdued until Draghi's speech.

"There is good two-way flow between $1.5870 and $1.5950 until we get something strong from the ECB. From there on, sterling will be led by perceptions towards the euro and the dollar," said a London based spot trader.

The euro rose 0.2 percent against sterling, trading at 79.38 pence. The euro has rallied broadly against the dollar and most major currencies as more leaked details about the ECB's bond-buying plans have emerged, although many investors were cautious about buying it at higher levels.

Some were wary of a selloff in the euro should Draghi's bond-buying programme fall short of market expectations.