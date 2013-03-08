* Sterling falls sharply versus dollar on good US jobs data
* Sterling to stay weak on economic concerns, BoE QE bets
* Investors wary of sterling before UK budget on March 20
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, March 8 Sterling fell to a 2-1/2-year
low against the dollar on Friday on the back of strong U.S. jobs
number that added to speculation the Federal Reserve could back
off its programme of policy easing earlier than expected.
In contrast, the Bank of England is expected to expand its
own asset purchases, perhaps as early as next month. The policy
involves printing money to buy bonds, driving up supply of the
pound and so putting pressure on the currency's value.
The pound is likely to suffer in coming days, traders said.
U.S. non-farm payrolls surged by 236,000 last month, beating
economists' forecasts by almost half and pushing the jobless
rate down to 7.7 percent - the lowest since December 2008.
"These (jobs) numbers will ignite the U.S. Dollar and next
week could see it make considerable gains against both the euro
and pound," said Jason Conibear, trading director at forex
specialists Cambridge Mercantile.
Sterling was down 0.6 percent on the day against
the dollar at $1.4930, having fallen to $1.4886, its lowest
since mid-2010 and sharply lower from around $1.5030 before the
U.S. data was released.
The pound has been one of the worst performing major
currencies in 2013, falling around 7.5 percent against the
dollar and 6.6 percent against the euro. Strategists say
investors have little reason to buy sterling given a British
economy threatening to tip back into recession.
Spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds yields
over their British counterparts have moved
in favour of the U.S., helping the dollar.
"We have a big contrast in the direction in which monetary
policy is heading," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at Western
Union. "For the UK it seems to be headed in one direction only
and that is for an expansion in its asset purchase programme."
The euro was down 0.3 percent against sterling at 87.02
pence. Earlier, Middle eastern investors were the
main buyers of the pound.
NO RESPITE
The loss of one of Britain's prized triple-A credit ratings
after a Moody's downgrade has also unnerved investors and called
into question the government's strict austerity measures and
kept markets wary of the pound ahead of the March 20 budget.
Prime Minister David Cameron vowed to stick to his deficit
reduction plan on Thursday despite growing evidence spending
cuts are proving counterproductive by crippling the economic
growth needed to reduce debt. He said Britain would plunge "into
the abyss" if he changed course.
"We continue to look for sterling/dollar selling
opportunities," said analysts at Morgan Stanley, adding sterling
could fall towards $1.4660, and even further to $1.4300.