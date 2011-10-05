* Sterling could ease if UK services sector PMI disappoints

* Weak data could bolster expectations of QE

* Any bounce in sterling seen capped at $1.55-trader

LONDON, Oct 5 Sterling was subdued against the dollar and euro on Wednesday despite a bounce for European stock markets and dealers said it could test 13-month lows against the greenback if UK services sector data disappointed.

Services sector PMI for September is due to be published at 0828 GMT and is forecast to fall to 50.5 from 51.1. .

The Bank of England considers services sector PMI an authoritative indicator of domestic activity, and a weak number would fuel speculation of the announcement of further quantitative easing as early as Thursday.

On the other hand, a positive surprise could see investors unwind some of their bearish bets and boost the pound to around $1.55 against the dollar.

"Beyond that it looks a bit tough for sterling to rise and our order books suggest decent offers above that level," said a London based spot trader. "Any rally in sterling will meet with stiff resistance around the $1.55 level."

Sterling was down 0.4 percent at $1.5425 , off a session low of $1.5472. It came within striking distance of falling past last month's low of $1.5326 on Tuesday and a drop below that would take it to the lowest level since early September 2010.

Traders cite option expiries at $1.5400 and $1.5370 later in the session, which could provide some short term support.

Sentiment towards sterling has soured markedly in recent weeks on expectations more QE may be needed to revive the flagging economy. Another round of the emergency monetary easing would expand the BOE's balance sheet and flood the market with the UK currency.

The BoE's policy committee starts a two-day meeting on Wednesday. The meeting comes amid mounting turmoil in the euro zone, the UK's biggest export market, and growing worries that the sovereign debt crisis in the euro area will hurt banks across the region, including British lenders.

Domestic activity and consumer spending have been sluggish, also hurt by the government's determination not to back off the toughest budget cuts since World War II, all of which has increased pressure on the BOE to ease policy further.

Some investors are speculating that the BoE could announce more easing as early as this week, although November is still seen as a more likely date.

INFLATION REPORT

Morgan Stanley said in a note that while there has been some build up in market expectations for a return to QE as early as Thursday, it expects the November inflation report to provide a launch pad for the next round of easing.

"Hence, we would view any sterling/dollar rebound over the next couple of days as providing a renewed selling opportunity," it said.

Meanwhile, the euro was marginally higher at 86.25 pence . The shared currency bounced from a nine-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, but that rally seemed to be running out of steam.

Moody's downgraded Italy's bond rating by three notches to A2 which brought it in line with Standard and Poor's while investors remained sceptical about euro zone policymakers to act in a swift manner to prevent instability in the region's banking sector.

Market players said the euro bounced off strong support around 85.31 pence, the low hit on both Sept. 12 and Oct. 3. That level appears to be forming a potential double bottom, which will be confirmed if the euro continues to climb.