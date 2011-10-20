* Sterling weakens as risk appetite sours

* Soft UK retail sales data could weigh further

LONDON Oct 20 Sterling retreated against the dollar on Thursday, along with the euro, as risk sentiment soured and expectations that a euro zone summit will deliver a solution to the debt crisis ebbed.

Traders and analysts said the UK currency could come under further pressure if British domestic retail sales data surprised on the downside.

Retail sales due at 0830 GMT are seen flat in September, and prospects for the sector remain gloomy as consumer confidence is depressed by high inflation, spending cuts and a sluggish labour market. .

"There is a risk of retail sales coming in weaker which could see some downward pressure on cable," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.

"But what is weighing more on sterling are the external factors like the divisions between France and Germany ahead the summit and which has been dragging the euro lower."

Sterling was down 0.4 percent at $1.5709 against the dollar, backing away from a near one-month high of $1.5846 struck on Wednesday. Sell-stops are cited below $1.5690 with near term support is seen near its Oct 11 high of $1.5660, traders said.

"There was some selling by a French name earlier in the session, but generally, sterling has been hurt by a renewed bout of risk aversion," said a London based spot trader.

The common currency was flat against sterling , trading at 87.15 pence hovering just below its 200-day moving average which comes in at 87.28 on Thursday.

The euro extended losses against the dollar after EU sources said the IMF was at odds with the European Union and the European Central Bank on Greek debt and wanted more clarity before releasing the next aid tranche.

Traders said the renewed loss of risk appetite across markets will keep sterling under pressure after the currency saw robust selling from Asian central banks on Wednesday.

It has been vulnerable to a selloff after Bank of England policy minutes on Wednesday hinted more asset purchases may be needed in coming months to prop up the economy.

In a speech on Tuesday, BoE Governor Mervyn King defended the decision to launch another round of quantitative easing, citing a slowing world economy, especially in the euro zone, as threatening the recovery of the UK economy. (Editing by Anna Willard)