NEW YORK, Dec 2 Major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent on Friday after data showed the U.S. jobless rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low and as policymakers appeared to move closer to tackling Europe's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 121.24 points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,141.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 15.10 points, or 1.21 percent, to 1,259.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 32.59 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,658.79.

