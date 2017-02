NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks rebounded, with each index regaining 1 percent in a volatile session, boosted by a rally in large technology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 117.99 points, or 1.09 percent, to 10,935.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 10.43 points, or 0.93 percent, to 1,133.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 23.99 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,365.83. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)