NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the S&P and Nasdaq rising 1 percent on strength in banks and industrial shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) was the top gainer on the Dow, rising 2.7 percent to $33.30, followed by General Electric Co (GE.N) and Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N).

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 63.91 points, or 0.58 percent, at 11,125.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 10.00 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,172.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 27.14 points, or 1.09 percent, at 2,522.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)