NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday after France and Germany urged Greece to implement austerity reforms to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

German and French leaders called on Greece to implement all reforms "strictly and effectively," a German government spokesman said. For details, see [ID:nP6E7JV05E]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 160.98 points, or 1.45 percent, at 11,266.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 16.36 points, or 1.39 percent, at 1,189.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 38.48 points, or 1.52 percent, at 2,570.63. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)