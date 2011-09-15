NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday after a plan was offered by global central banks to reintroduce dollar liquidity into the strained European banking system, overshadowing soft U.S. economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 138.05 points, or 1.23 percent, to 11,384.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 13.91 points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,202.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 25.69 points, or 1.00 percent, to 2,598.24. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)