NEW YORK, Sept 19 Major U.S. stock indexes pared losses on Monday after Greece said it was close to a deal with the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank that would allow it to receive fresh funding and avoid a default.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 106.37 points, or 0.92 percent, to 11,402.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 11.04 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,204.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 4.47 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,617.84.
