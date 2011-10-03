NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday as investors fretted over the banking sector's exposure to a possible sovereign default in Greece and its effect on European lenders.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 111.48 points, or 1.02 percent, at 10,801.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 14.40 points, or 1.27 percent, at 1,117.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 38.40 points, or 1.59 percent, at 2,377.00.

Belgian-French bank Dexia's (DEXI.BR) capital position looked increasingly stretched by its exposure to debt-laden Greece. The bank's board will hold a meeting later on Monday, a source said. For details see [ID:nL5E7L32BQ].

The S&P financial sector .GSPF fell 2.5 percent.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)