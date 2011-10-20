NEW YORK Oct 20 Major U.S. stock indexes reversed direction to turn lower in morning trading on Thursday as more doubts emerged over whether European leaders could reach a deal on further strengthening the region's rescue fund.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 57.63 points, or 0.50 percent, to 11,446.99. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 6.04 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,203.84. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 29.76 points, or 1.14 percent, to 2,574.28.

A high-profile EU summit will go ahead on Sunday as planned, according to sources in Germany's ruling coalition, but it will not reach a decision on leveraging the euro zone rescue fund.

