NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. stocks extended gains
Friday morning, with the Dow industrial average up 2 percent,
after Italy's Senate approved economic reforms crucial to avoid
a euro zone meltdown.
Investors had worried Italy would be forced to seek a
bailout the euro zone cannot afford.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 231.13
points, or 1.94 percent, to 12,124.92. The Standard & Poor's
500 .SPX climbed 21.44 points, or 1.73 percent, to 1,261.13.
The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 39.44 points, or 1.50
percent, to 2,664.59.
