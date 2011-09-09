NEW YORK, Sept 9 Wall Street stocks tumbled on Friday as the surprise resignation of a European Central Bank executive board member and skepticism over President Barack Obama's economic stimulus spending plans weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 233.93 points, or 2.07 percent, to 11,061.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 22.55 points, or 1.90 percent, to 1,163.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 36.24 points, or 1.43 percent, to 2,492.90.

(Reuters Messaging: edward.krudy.reuters.com@reuters.net)