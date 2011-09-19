NEW YORK, Sept 19 Major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 2 percent in early Monday trading, with banks and energy companies among the biggest decliners, as renewed fears of a Greek debt default prompted investors to book some of last week's gains and turn to safer assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 229.10 points, or 1.99 percent, to 11,279.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 25.65 points, or 2.11 percent, to 1,190.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 54.54 points, or 2.08 percent, to 2,567.77.