NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. stocks added to gains in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite up more than 2 percent and the S&P 500 rising more than 1 percent.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and signs that officials were moving to shore up struggling European banks reassured investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 93.93 points, or 0.87 percent, at 10,902.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 14.02 points, or 1.25 percent, at 1,137.97. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 48.02 points, or 2 percent, at 2,452.84.

The benchmark S&P 500 was still near the lower end of a trading range that goes back two months, roughly between 1,080 and 1,220. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)