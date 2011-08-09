NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq up 3 percent and the Dow industrials up 2 percent, recovering from the previous session's selloff.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 232.50 points, or 2.15 percent, to 11,042.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 30.49 points, or 2.72 percent, to 1,149.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 77.58 points, or 3.29 percent, to 2,435.27.

Following Wall Street's nosedive on Monday, nervous investors awaited a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Tuesday on its outlook on the economy.