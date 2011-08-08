NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling more than 4 percent in the first session since Standard & Poor's cut the United States' top-tier AAA credit rating, with banks among the hardest hit.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 345.91 points, or 3.02 percent, to 11,098.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slid 48.04 points, or 4.01 percent, to 1,151.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 105.47 points, or 4.16 percent, to 2,426.94. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)