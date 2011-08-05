NEW YORK, Aug 5 The Dow fell more than 1 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 2 percent on Friday as worries about slower U.S. growth remained firmly intact despite stronger-than-expected jobs data.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 121.92 points, or 1.07 percent, at 11,261.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 16.93 points, or 1.41 percent, at 1,183.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 50.53 points, or 1.98 percent, at 2,505.86. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)