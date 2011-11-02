NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday after a report showed private-sector employers added 110,000 jobs in October, beating economists' expectations. For details, see [ID:nEAPA20EH0]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 49 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 5.5 points. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)