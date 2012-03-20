By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, driven
down by losses in energy and other commodity-related companies
as oil and metal prices dropped.
Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras tumbled
2.5 percent to $143.30 in New York while shares of BP Plc
lost 1.6 percent to $46.15. Shares of PetroChina fell
2.5 percent to $143.32.
Shares of global miner BHP Billiton slumped 3.5
percent to $72.87, and shares of South Africa's Harmony Gold
Mining Co shed 0.7 percent to $10.87. Brazilian miner
Vale fell 2.4 percent to $23.21.
Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell on increased
production from Saudi Arabia and revived exports from Libya, as
well as a stronger dollar. In London, ICE Brent
crude for May delivery was down $1.50, or 1.19 percent,
at $124.21 a barrel.
The dollar's strength also weighed on gold and copper
prices. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent on the day at
$1,650.55 an ounce.
Miners' shares also slid on worries about a slowdown in
China. BHP Billiton raised concerns about China when it
said it was seeing evidence of "flattening" iron ore demand.
Among Canadian ADRs, shares of Suncor Energy Inc
declined 2.3 percent to $33.15 while shares of Goldcorp
fell 0.6 percent to $43.74.
ADR declines were broad-based, however, with euro-zone banks
also falling after leading gains on Monday. Shares of Deutsche
Bank lost 1.2 percent to $51.45 and shares of the
National Bank of Greece SA slipped 0.6 percent to $3.33.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
< .BKADR> dropped 1.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index < . SPX> was down 0.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares was down 1.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
1.5 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs was also down 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)