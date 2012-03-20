(Updates with Mexico earthquake, closing prices)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, driven
down by losses in energy and other commodity-related companies
as oil and metal prices dropped.
Mexican ADRs were mostly lower after a major earthquake in
the country that damaged buildings and forced evacuations in the
capital. But shares of cement company Cemex rose 1.3
percent to end at $7.78 in New York.
Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras tumbled
1.3 percent to $27.35 in New York while shares of BP Plc
lost 1.5 percent to $46.22. Shares of PetroChina fell
2.4 percent to $143.38.
Shares of global miner BHP Billiton slumped 3.3
percent to $73.01, and shares of Brazilian miner Vale
fell 2 percent to $23.31.
Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell as top OPEC exporter
Saudi Arabia offered reassurances it was ready to meet any
supply shortfalls. In London, Brent crude for May delivery
fell for a second straight day and settled at $124.12 a
barrel, down $1.59.
The dollar's strength also weighed on gold and copper
prices. The COMEX April gold contract was down $20.10, or
1.2 percent, at $1,647.1 per ounce.
Mining shares slid on worries about a slowdown in China. BHP
Billiton raised concerns about China when it said it was
seeing evidence of "flattening" iron ore demand.
Among Canadian ADRs, shares of Suncor Energy Inc
declined 1.9 percent to $33.29.
ADR declines were broad-based, however, with euro zone banks
also falling after leading gains on Monday. Shares of Deutsche
Bank lost 1.2 percent to $51.44.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
< .BKADR> dropped 1.05 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index was down 0.3 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.88 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares was down 1.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
1.37 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs was down 1.21 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jan Paschal,
Gary Crosse)