(Updates with Mexico earthquake, closing prices)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, March 20 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, driven down by losses in energy and other commodity-related companies as oil and metal prices dropped.

Mexican ADRs were mostly lower after a major earthquake in the country that damaged buildings and forced evacuations in the capital. But shares of cement company Cemex rose 1.3 percent to end at $7.78 in New York.

Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras tumbled 1.3 percent to $27.35 in New York while shares of BP Plc lost 1.5 percent to $46.22. Shares of PetroChina fell 2.4 percent to $143.38.

Shares of global miner BHP Billiton slumped 3.3 percent to $73.01, and shares of Brazilian miner Vale fell 2 percent to $23.31.

Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell as top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia offered reassurances it was ready to meet any supply shortfalls. In London, Brent crude for May delivery fell for a second straight day and settled at $124.12 a barrel, down $1.59.

The dollar's strength also weighed on gold and copper prices. The COMEX April gold contract was down $20.10, or 1.2 percent, at $1,647.1 per ounce.

Mining shares slid on worries about a slowdown in China. BHP Billiton raised concerns about China when it said it was seeing evidence of "flattening" iron ore demand.

Among Canadian ADRs, shares of Suncor Energy Inc declined 1.9 percent to $33.29.

ADR declines were broad-based, however, with euro zone banks also falling after leading gains on Monday. Shares of Deutsche Bank lost 1.2 percent to $51.44.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts < .BKADR> dropped 1.05 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 0.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.88 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 1.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 1.37 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 1.21 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jan Paschal, Gary Crosse)