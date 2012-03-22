By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies fell 1 percent on Thursday as European and
Chinese economic data reinforced worries about a global slowdown
and weighed on energy and mining stocks.
Data showed weak purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) in both
China and the euro zone. Any global economic weakness is
expected to hit commodities especially hard.
Leading losses were ADRs in Latin America, where economies
rely heavily on exports, especially to China and Europe.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was down 1.6 percent, with shares of Brazilian oil company
Petrobras down 2.6 percent at $26.51 in New York, and
shares of Brazilian miner Vale down 2.8 percent at
$22.56.
Shares of the Chemical & Mining Co of Chile were
down 2.9 percent at $57.49 and shares of Peruvian miner
Buenaventura SA were down 2.6 percent at $38.72.
In other parts of the globe, Canada's Suncor Energy shares
declined 3.4 percent to $32.26 and shares of Imperial Oil
Ltd fell 3.3 percent to $44.21.
France's Total was down 1.9 percent at $53.90 and
shares of global miner BHP Billiton, which shook up
markets this week when it said China's steel growth rates are
flattening, were down 2.4 percent at $70.41.
European banks also saw big declines, including shares of
Deutsche Bank, down 2.1 percent at $49.86, and shares of
Spain's Banco Santander, also down 2.1 percent, at
$7.99.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
< .BKADR> fell 1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
< . SPX> was down 0.8 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 1.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 1.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
0.6 percent.
