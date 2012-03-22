NEW YORK, March 22 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies fell 1 percent on Thursday as European and Chinese economic data reinforced worries about a global slowdown and weighed on energy and mining stocks.

Data showed weak purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) in both China and the euro zone. Any global economic weakness is expected to hit commodities especially hard.

Leading losses were ADRs in Latin America, where economies rely heavily on exports, especially to China and Europe.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 1.6 percent, with shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras down 2.6 percent at $26.51 in New York, and shares of Brazilian miner Vale down 2.8 percent at $22.56.

Shares of the Chemical & Mining Co of Chile were down 2.9 percent at $57.49 and shares of Peruvian miner Buenaventura SA were down 2.6 percent at $38.72.

In other parts of the globe, Canada's Suncor Energy shares declined 3.4 percent to $32.26 and shares of Imperial Oil Ltd fell 3.3 percent to $44.21.

France's Total was down 1.9 percent at $53.90 and shares of global miner BHP Billiton, which shook up markets this week when it said China's steel growth rates are flattening, were down 2.4 percent at $70.41.

European banks also saw big declines, including shares of Deutsche Bank, down 2.1 percent at $49.86, and shares of Spain's Banco Santander, also down 2.1 percent, at $7.99.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts < .BKADR> fell 1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index < . SPX> was down 0.8 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 1.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 1.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.6 percent. (Editing by James Dalgleish)