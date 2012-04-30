NEW YORK, April 30 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Monday after data showed that Spain had slipped into recession, bringing concerns about Europe back to the forefront even though the news was not unexpected.

Banking stocks were among the day's biggest decliners as investors focused on Spain's ability to deal with its budget deficit, as well as the risk of other regions experiencing a slowdown.

Barclays Plc lost 2.3 percent to $14.20, and Banco Santander was off 2.8 percent to $6.29. Lloyd's Banking Group lost 1.5 percent to $1.96 while UBS AG fell 1.9 percent to $12.46. Spanish telecom firm Telefonica fell 2.9 percent to $14.63.

Shares were lower around the world, though Europe led losses. The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.7 percent while the broader BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was off 0.7 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.8 percent while the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent.

The indexes for both Asia and Latin America were down 0.6 percent, with banks pressured in both. Japan's Nomura Holdings fell 0.5 percent to $4.09 while Banco Del Chile was off 1.5 percent at $92.93. Korean firm KB Financial was off 4.2 percent at $33.77.

In Asia, shares closed higher and Hong Kong stocks ended the month of April with gains of 2.6 percent. Latin American stocks were mixed as concerns about global growth offset the benefit of some strong corporate results.

Among the most active ADRs, LDK Solar Co dropped 0.7 percent to $2.94 after the company forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter. (Editing by Leslie Adler)