NEW YORK May 2 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell sharply on Wednesday as weak economic data on both sides of the Atlantic presented a mixed picture of economic growth.

Euro zone factories sank further into decline last month, with the downturn hitting Italy and Spain hard and appearing to take root in France and Germany. In the United States, private employers added far fewer jobs in April, casting doubt that the world's largest economy would be able to compensate for weakness elsewhere.

European shares closed down about 0.4 percent. In Asia, Hong Kong shares ended higher and closed at their highest level since March 16.

This week has been volatile for ADRs, with a broad index swinging nearly 1 percent on both Monday and Tuesday, though it ended at levels off those extremes. It fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

The moves have come off an uncertain view of economic growth. Positive data on U.S. manufacturing sparked a rally on Tuesday, when many overseas markets were closed for a holiday, rebounding from another data-driven sell-off on Monday.

Banks and material shares, two groups closely tied to growth, have been among the most volatile as investors shift their view on the pace of recovery.

Barclays Plc sank 4.3 percent to $13.90 while Aluminum China was off 1.8 percent at $11.95 and Rio Tinto fell 2.3 percent to $55.69. Banco Bradesco lost 0.9 percent and BHP Billiton sank 1.3 percent to $74.54.

GlaxoSmithKline, a pharmaceutical company considered a defensive play, was up 0.3 percent at $46.71.

The BNY Mellon index of European ADRs lost 1.3 percent while the Asia index fell 0.5 percent and the Latin American index was off 0.4 percent. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent.

Among specific ADRs, Nokia Corp and lens-maker Carl Zeiss agreed an exclusive deal to make high-end cameraphones. The stock fell 0.8 percent to $3.65. (Editing by Andrew Hay)