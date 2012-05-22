NEW YORK May 22 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies eased on Tuesday, led by declines in Latin American
ADRs which fell more than 1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
dropped 1.6 percent, compared with the BNY Mellon index of
leading American depositary receipts, which slipped 0.2
percent, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which ended
up 0.05 percent.
Traders tied the losses to comments from former Greek Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos who was quoted by Dow Jones as saying
Greeks had no choice but to stick with a painful austerity
program or face a damaging exit from the euro zone.
Shares in Latin America also fell. The MSCI Latin American
stock index losing 0.93 percent.
Shares of Brazil's Petrobras dropped 3.9 percent to
$19.87 while shares Brazilian miner Vale fell 2.6
percent to $18.04.
Banco de Chile shares were down 1.3 percent at
$84.42.
Among other declining Latin American ADRs, shares of
Brazil's Banco Bradesco fell 1.9 percent to $13.93.
Europe is among Brazil's largest customers for exports.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.14 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed up 1.9 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
0.31 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by G Crosse)