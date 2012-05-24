NEW YORK May 24 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies lost ground on Thursday as investors weighed continued
concerns about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and U.S.
economic data indicated the recovery may have stalled.
Even though euro zone leaders would prefer Greece remain in
the bloc, at least half of the governments, along with banks and
large companies are making contingency plans should the fiscally
troubled nation decide to leave the single currency area.
U.S. government data showed demand for long-lasting
manufactured goods rose less than expected in April while weekly
jobless claims dipped modestly last week.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
dipped 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index shed 0.2 percent.
Royal Bank of Canada shares dropped 3.3 percent to
$50.00 after Canada's largest bank reported a 7 percent decline
in quarterly earnings as an acquisition-related loss obscured
strength in its domestic banking and capital markets-related
businesses.
But Canada's No. 2 lender Toronto-Dominion Bank edged
up 0.5 percent to $77.14 after reporting quarterly profit rose
20.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
slipped 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed up 1.1 percent at 982.61 as investors moved
in to buy beaten-down stocks.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 0.5
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
declined 0.8 percent.
In China, a private sector survey showed factories faltered
in May as export orders fell to two-month lows, suggesting
surprise weakness in April's data persists even as policymakers
seek to shore up growth.
