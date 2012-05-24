NEW YORK May 24 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies lost ground on Thursday as investors weighed continued concerns about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and U.S. economic data indicated the recovery may have stalled.

Even though euro zone leaders would prefer Greece remain in the bloc, at least half of the governments, along with banks and large companies are making contingency plans should the fiscally troubled nation decide to leave the single currency area.

U.S. government data showed demand for long-lasting manufactured goods rose less than expected in April while weekly jobless claims dipped modestly last week.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts dipped 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index shed 0.2 percent.

Royal Bank of Canada shares dropped 3.3 percent to $50.00 after Canada's largest bank reported a 7 percent decline in quarterly earnings as an acquisition-related loss obscured strength in its domestic banking and capital markets-related businesses.

But Canada's No. 2 lender Toronto-Dominion Bank edged up 0.5 percent to $77.14 after reporting quarterly profit rose 20.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slipped 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 1.1 percent at 982.61 as investors moved in to buy beaten-down stocks.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 0.5 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs declined 0.8 percent.

In China, a private sector survey showed factories faltered in May as export orders fell to two-month lows, suggesting surprise weakness in April's data persists even as policymakers seek to shore up growth. (Editing by James Dalgleish)